Trial for fatal Mines accident may be close

A trial date could be close in the case of a man accused of killing two men with his car on Mines Road back in 2017.

According to the court documents, a meeting is set to discuss the case of Miguel Angel Meza.

Meza was arrested and accused of the deaths of Jorge Salazar Rr. and David Alejandres.

Meza's attorney said last year the toxicology reports do not show that Meza was over the legal limit, but the District Attorney’s Office says otherwise.

The family of one of the victims, Jorge Salazar, says it’s been harsh on the family waiting on a trial date to begin.

Both families say they will not rest until justice is served.

The meeting will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the 49th district court.