Fatal car collision reported at 200 block of Houston

A major vehicle car collision leaves one person dead and others injured, according to police officers.

The accident was reported on Monday morning at around 5:50 a.m. at the 200 block of Houston.

What we do know is that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and a local residence.

No word on the identity of the victims involved or the cause of the accident.

As a result of the accident, both the east and westbound lanes of Chihuahua and Guadalupe Bridge have been closed.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as you make your way out on your morning commute.

This will cause traffic on San Dario and Santa Ursula.

