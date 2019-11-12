Fate of Dreamers up in the air as Supreme Court decides on DACA

The United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival better known as DACA

Tuesday’s hearing was to determine the fate of DACA which allows hundreds of thousands of young people known as "Dreamers" to remain in the county.

The case will decide the fate of about 800,000 Dreamers with 1,300 of them living right here at home.

One dreamer who has been through the journey and knows the future hangs in the balance of the Supreme Court’s decision is Karina Alvarez, a DACA recipient who grew up right here in the Gateway City.

Her parents migrated to the U.S. when she was just four years old. She attended public school and graduated with a bachelor's degree from TAMIU.

After DACA was initiated by President Obama, Karina was able to apply for her first job; however, if DACA is overturned, the future of Karina, as well as hundreds of thousands of Dreamers, will be determined by the Supreme Court.

The case in question challenges how the Trump administration brought an end to DACA.

Throughout his presidential campaign then-candidate, Donald Trump made immigration his main issue.

He repeatedly vowed to end the program saying the executive action that brought DACA to life is an over-reach of authority.

As for now, all eyes are on the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice John Roberts who will determine the fate of about 800,000 Dreamers.

The president tweeted on Tuesday morning about the DACA Supreme Court hearing calling many Dreamers far from angels.