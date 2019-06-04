Father and stepmother accused of restraining boy and starving him to death

The father and stepmother of a 12-year old boy in Indiana have been charged with his murder.

12-year-old Eduardo Posso

Police say Luis Posso and Dayana Medina-Flores slowly starved Eduardo Posso to death in a motel.

Investigators discovered a video on the stepmother's cell phone that showed the boy laying in the bathtub restrained.

After Eduardo's death, on May 24th, investigators also found chains, restraint cuffs, an electric shock dog collar, and padlocks in the motel room.

A selfie of Posso with Eduardo restrained in the bathtub was also discovered.

Investigators say when Eduardo was admitted to the hospital he was already unconscious and staff reported that he had bruises, cuts and ulcers all over his body.

Eduardo was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted.

Three other children - two, five and nine years old were placed in state custody and appear to be healthy.

Both Posso and Medina-Flores are being held in the Monroe County Correction Center on a $500,000 bond each.