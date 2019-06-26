Father and two-year-old drown attempting to cross U.S.-Mexico border

A Salvadoran father and his nearly-two-year-old daughter were found dead lying face down in the water of the Rio Grande, part of the U.S. Border with Mexico.

Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter identified by officials from El Salvador as Angie Valeria Martinez drowned in the river currents Sunday as they tried to slip into the United States.

Their bodies were found Monday near Matamoros across the river from Brownsville, Texas.

Martinez's parents say that he and his wife had decided to try their luck in the U.S. to save enough money to buy their own home.

Martinez's mother Rosa Ramirez says she begged her son and daughter-in-law not to travel to the U.S., but they were determined to do so.