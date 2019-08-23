Father arrested after child nearly drowns at hotel pool

A father is facing child endangerment charges after his three-year-old daughter nearly drowns at a hotel pool.

Laredo Police arrested the girl’s father, Miguel Angel Bautista, 28 in the case.

The incident happened last Saturday, August 17th when officers were called out to a drowning at a hotel located at the 5800 block of San Bernardo.

When investigators arrived, they made contact with the management of the hotel who stated that they had surveillance footage of the incident.

Officers say at around 9:30 p.m. three minutes after entering a pool, a female bystander rescued the child from the pool after she entered into the deep end and struggled to stay afloat.

The good Samaritan then conducted CPR, called for help and waited for paramedics to arrive. The girl was transported to Doctors Hospital for medical evaluation.

Surveillance footage shows that Bautista was consuming adult beverages and was not supervising his child during the time of the incident.

According to one of the hotel employees, Bautista and a friend had been drinking near the pool area since 4 p.m.

Bautista was arrested and charged with abandoning/ endangering a child.