Father dies after accidental shooting outside Ala. Chuck E. Cheese’s during diaper change

A father has died after last weekend’s accidental shooting in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese’s in Vestavia Hills.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim Timothy Roshun Smith Jr. He was 22.

Lt. Michael Keller with Vestavia Hills PD confirms Smith and his daughter were shot in the restaurant’s parking lot while Smith was changing his daughter’s diaper.

Smith was shot in the chest and the child was shot in the leg.

The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening. Smith was taken UAB Hospital where he died Monday afternoon.

