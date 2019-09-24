Father killed after jumping in front of train with five-year-old daughter

New Yorkers witnessed a horrific scene on Monday morning after a 45-year-old man jumped in front of a moving train while holding his five-year-old daughter.

Cell phone video shows good Samaritans pulling the little girl from under the subway train just after 8 a.m.

Others on the platform comforted the youngster who just barely escaped with her life.

Witnesses could only watch as the father grabbed his five-year-old daughter, and jumped in front of the train.

Authorities say the train slowed down, but couldn't stop in time, running over the man and the little girl.

The little girl suffered only minor injuries while her father was killed.

Commuters were completely traumatized and left wondering what the man was thinking.

Police say it's still unclear why the man jumped; however, the investigation remains ongoing.

The little girl is expected to recover from her minor injuries.