Fear and flooding in Laredo

The early morning storms have caused flooding in various parts of town.

The Laredo Police Department has set up barricades at the intersection of Las Cruces and Tejas near the Mines Road area.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route to get to their destination.

Also, there was a main break near Arkansas and Corpus Christi that is also causing flooded streets.

Authorities are reminding motorists to drive with extreme caution and to turn around and don’t drown, especially if you have a small car.

Power outages have also been reported near the San Isidro, Alexander, Del Mar, Calton, Haynes, Loop 20 and Zacate Creek area.

AEP is currently aware of the situation and is working to restore power.