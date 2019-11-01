Feast of Sharing happening today!

Now that Halloween is over and done with, it's already time for the season of giving and with that comes an annual tradition.

H-E-B is looking to take part in the giving season by hosting its 31st annual Feast of Sharing.

Community members will be treated to turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and dessert.

While people are gobbling down turkey, there will be live music and entertainment for the guests.

It's one of the many ways the grocery store chain looks to give back to the public by offering them a free meal before the holidays.

The feast of sharing event will take place on November 1st from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

The event is free and open to the public.