Feast on Fudruckers during Fat Tuesday!

With the Lenten season starting on Wednesday, this makes today, Fat Tuesday also known as Shrove Day or Mardi Gras Day.

Fat Tuesday is a time where you overindulge on your favorite food or snack that you plan to give up for lent.

What better way to celebrate Fat Tuesday, than with some delicious food from Fudruckers.

If you are looking for burgers, wings or dogs, Fudruckers has it all.

And speaking of Lent, they also have vegetarian options as well as fish sandwiches, for those Friday lunch or dinner options.

Fudruckers is located at 711 W Hillside Road.

For more information on orders, you can call (956) 718-4046.