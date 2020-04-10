FedEx driver sanitizes package for girl with autoimmune disorder during coronavirus outbreak

Carrie Blasi said it’s a moment that gives her hope. Her security camera recorded a FedEx employee sanitizing the box he was delivering to her Florida home during the coronavirus outbreak.

FedEx driver Justin Bradshaw was shown on a security video sanitizing a family's package before leaving it at the doorstep. (Source: WPTV, Carrie Blasi, CNN)

The driver saw a note on the Blasis’ door in Boca Raton saying someone who lives in the home has an autoimmune disorder, which is one of the at-risk groups for COVID-19. Blasi said it is for her 11-year-old daughter Emma who has Type 1 diabetes.

Their delivery driver, Justin Bradshaw, understands what it means to have a high-risk child. His daughter Nova was born at 28 weeks weighing 1 pound, 11 ounces.

“It is crazy the amount of measures we have to go through to stay safe,” Bradshaw said, “The first thing I thought of was Nova, because she was a micro-preemie. And she’s very high risk.”

Nova’s mother Tasmin Bradshaw called her a “miracle baby.”

The two families were able to bond over the good deed through a video chat.

“We thank you so much for doing something you weren’t even asked to do," Carrie Blasi said.

Emma also shared her appreciation, sitting alongside her mother during the online meeting.

While Bradshaw is receiving recognition for his good deed, he is using the attention to call on others to lend a helping hand during these times.

“I feel like we should all do something to better the situation right now,” Bradshaw said.

Carrie Blasi hopes others follow his lead, and while social distancing is crucial to stop the spread of coronavirus, there may be a day where the two can embrace.

“I would love to hug you, and your wife, and just thank you,” she said.