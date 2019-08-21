HSI raid leads to the discovery of 12 undocumented immigrants

A raid at a home in central Laredo leads to the discovery of a dozen undocumented immigrants.

The raid happened on Wednesday afternoon at a residence located at the 200 block of Farragut Street.

According to a Homeland Security spokesperson, twelve undocumented immigrants were found inside the home.

The individuals involved were determined to be from Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico.

At least one person was taken into custody in connection to the case.

Officials with Homeland Security are still investigating the case.