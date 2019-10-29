Four may face life in prison after federal indictments return

Eight people are being charged with trafficking drugs, ammunition, and illegal immigration after the return of several federal indictments in Laredo.

The cases unfolded on September 25th at several ports of entry in Laredo.

Three of the charged appeared before U.S. Magistrate Sam Sheldon today, while the others are scheduled to appear this Thursday.

Four of those charged are facing up to life in prison.

Federal court judges remind the public that an indictment is just a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.