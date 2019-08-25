Federal officials tour processing center

As federal officials tour the tents, city representatives are clinging to hope for a change of venue for the future migrant processing center by the riverbanks.

On Tuesday, acting director Ken Cuccinelli for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services toured the facility.

The city has been pushing to move the proceedings to the vacant 20,000 city-owned building known as El Portal.

District Four Councilman Alberto Torres says federal officials are still considering the proposal thanks in part to the triple digit temperatures in Laredo.

Torres says officials witnessed the hot weather first hand and evaluated how it could affect the future proceedings.

Torres adds the advisor did offer hope which is something they are considering; however, it’s something our president and congressman need to address as it is a federal issue.

He says the city will continue to work with the federal government and hope they come to some sort of agreement to better the situation.

Other considerations the federal officials are taking is the change of restroom facility.

The city says the portable restrooms pose a health hazard as opposed to the indoor restroom facility at El Portal the city is offering.