Federal reimbursement for migrant assistance on its way

The city and local non-profit organizations which have helped with the current migrant crisis will be seeing some reimbursement headed their way.

Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke about the 30 million dollars that are being paid to agencies for providing humanitarian relief to children and families seeking asylum.

Officials say, to date, they have racked up almost half a million dollars in expenses.

De la Garza with Catholic Charities says there’s a lot of operational costs such as gas to transport migrants to bus stations and airports.

The organization also needs to pay for utilities such as electricity and water.

Organizations say the last time they've seen a crisis similar to this one was back in 2014.

No word yet on who will get what, but the city says they have seen their expenses go up several thousands of dollars.