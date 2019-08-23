Hooked on that Friday feeling!

Everybody is working for the weekend, and by the looks of it, hopefully, we can see some chances of rain.

On Friday, we will start off with humid conditions in the 80s and make our way to the triple digits by the afternoon.

As we head into the late evening and into Saturday, some clouds will start to move in from the Gulf of Mexico and we could see a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue to linger until Sunday evening.

By Monday we are looking at more triple digits with temperatures at 104 degrees.

It's been a while since we saw some significant amount of rainfall. The last time we saw thunderstorms in our area was at the beginning of May.

Hopefully, we can get some rain this time around.

Also as we look to Labor Day Weekend, we are going to be seeing a possible cold front hit parts of south Texas.

We'll just have to hang on until then.