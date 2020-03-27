Feel that Friday feeling!

It's Friday! We made it to the end of the week and it's going to be another hot day in the Gateway City.

On Friday, we are going to start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 97 degrees by the afternoon.

Overnight, we are expecting some cooler air to come through our area, bringing us down into the mid-80s on Saturday.

This cooler air will bring temperatures down into the upper 50s on Saturday night.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s until Monday when we see another hot day of 90 degrees, along with a 20 percent chance of rain.