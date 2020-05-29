Feel the lightning and a thunder!

Once again, the rain came down and woke our dreams!

Video shows a bolt of lightning strike from the sky in the Del Mar area.

Humidity levels were rather high last night, but shortly after midnight, we saw another series of thunderstorms roll into our viewing area roll into our area.

The front brought in some strong gusts of winds and drenched the streets with massive rain at around 3:30 a.m.

We have not received any reports of any hail at this time.

No word of any damages or injuries at the moment.

The thunderstorm has caused a series of power outages around town.

Right now, the Los Agaves & International area as well as Loop 20 and Shiloh area are without power.

Please be patient while crews work to restore power.

As a result, all traffic lights are not working in those areas affected, police are reminding motorists to drive with caution this morning.