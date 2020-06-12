We're cool for the summer!

If you step outside, you can feel the summer breeze calling in the air today!

We are going to kick off our Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s and see a high of about 96 degrees which is very unusual for us this time of year.

These "cooler" conditions will continue on Saturday and Sunday, where we expect to see clear and sunny skies with no signs of rain.

On Saturday we expect to see a high of 95 degrees and 93 on Sunday with our days starting in the upper 60s.

As we look to next week, on Monday we will remain below the mid-90s at 94 degrees, and on Tuesday we will see a high of 93 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

Then on Wednesday, we are looking at a high of 94 degrees.

As long as we stay below the triple digits, we can say we are "cool for the summer".