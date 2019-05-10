Feeling cool on a Friday morning!

It's Friday and we are in love with these cooler conditions!

We will start off our day with temperatures in the mid 60's, which is pretty unusual for south Texas this time of year.

We will also have a 50 percent chance of rain with our best chances being the later morning hours and around noon.

Then as we head into Saturday, those chances of rain will start to decrease and we should expect a nice cool Saturday.

Then on Sunday, we start to warm up with highs in the mid 80s, but this is a nice break from the hot and humid air we are used to seeing.

As we head into next week those chances of rain will stay with us.

Have a great weekend everyone.