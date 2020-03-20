Feeling fresh on Friday morning

After a hot first day of spring, we are going to be getting what could be our last cold front.

On Friday morning we will start off a little wet and muggy in the 70s.

We will see a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day and hit a low of 55 degrees.

Then as we head into Saturday, temperatures will drop into the 50s and we could see a high of just 62 degrees.

These cooler temperatures will be short-lived because on Sunday we will see a high of 78 degrees.

Then by Monday, we bump back up to those high 80s.

By next week, we could start to see summer-like weather with temperatures in the mid-90s.

So just like that we went from spring to summer real quick!