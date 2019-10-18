Feeling fresh on a Friday morning!

We finally made it to the end of the week and it looks like it's going to be a nice breezy Friday morning but prepare for a warm weekend.

On Friday we will start off in the low 60s but quickly work our way up to a high of 87 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, we will start to warm up even more with no signs of any rain.

Expect a high of 93 on Saturday and Sunday.

Then next week, we are looking at temperatures in the 80s with some chances of showers.

At this point, Mother Nature is just playing with our emotions but luckily we are not expecting any triple digit temperatures anytime soon.