Feeling fresh on a Friday morning!

It's the weekend and we are ready to have some fun!

After a cold and gloomy week, get ready for a nice breezy weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s and low 70s.

On Friday we will start off in the high 40s and see a high of 63 degrees by the afternoon.

Now although we are going to be warming up, we will dip down into the 30s overnight so if you are going to be out, make sure to pack a jacket.

Then on Saturday, we will see a high of 66 and lows in the 50s.

Once we get into Sunday we are looking at temperatures back in 70s which will start our week on a warm foot.

As we get closer to December, we could start to see temperatures drop once again but for now let's enjoy the warmer conditions.