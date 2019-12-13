Feeling good on Friday the 13th

Temperatures in south Texas are going to be nice enough to go camping on this Friday the 13th.

Although Winter is seven days away, it's really not going to feel it this weekend.

On Friday, we are going to start out in the 40s but we will see a warm and sunny day in the 70s.

As we head into Saturday and Sunday, we will hit the 80s.

If you are looking forward to the weekend, it's going to be a nice warm and sunny day to do some outdoor activities.

As we head into the start of next week, Monday we are going to drop just a little into the 70s and then by Tuesday we are looking at highs in the 50s.

We are still waiting for our winter season to start.