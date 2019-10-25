Felicity Huffman is released from prison

Updated: Fri 11:21 AM, Oct 25, 2019

DUBLIN, Calif. (CNN) – Felicity Huffman is a free woman again.

Felicity Huffman leaves federal court with her brother Moore Huffman Jr. following, after she was sentenced in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal Sept. 13, 2019, in Boston. She has reported to prison. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The actress was released from a California federal prison on Friday after serving 11 days in a college admissions scandal.

Huffman was sentenced to two weeks behind bars but got out three days early.

A prison official cited a policy allowing early release for inmates whose scheduled release date falls on a weekend or holiday.

In addition to the prison time, Huffman was ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service.

Huffman pleaded guilty to mail fraud and conspiracy after confessing to paying a college admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's answers on the SAT

Her case was part of a larger investigation that has also ensnared actress Lori Loughlin.

