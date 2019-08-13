Female driver accused of transporting undocumented immigrants

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a human smuggling incident that happened on a busy highway Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Highway 255 near mile marker 420 when DPS troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Toyota Corolla for a traffic violation.

When the driver stopped the car, a total of six individuals got out and fled into the brush.

Border Patrol agents were called to the scene to assist in locating the group of individuals.

The driver was identified as Briana Patricia Galvan, 21 from Laredo.

She was taken into custody and charged with six counts of unlawful transportation of a person.

At this time, it is unknown how many subjects Border Patrol was able to locate.