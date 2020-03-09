Females participate in Women Build Week for good cause

An annual event that coincides with International Women’s Day brought out many intelligent and powerful women in our community to help out for a good cause.

Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Week started on March 1st and ended on March 8th.

A couple’s brand new home is on its way to completion as mostly women came out and put their hard hats on for some good old fashion manual labor.

National Women Build Week empowers women of various ages to take on some new life skills such as construction and homebuilding.

Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s teamed up with the help of many volunteers to begin work on the Martinez home in the Las Blancas subdivision.

The organization’s executive director says with this event they hope to encourage more women to consider construction as a trade.

Habitat for Humanity International, Lowe's and approximately 6,000 female volunteers got together in more than 235 communities in the U.S., India, and Canada for International Women Build Week.

As a sponsor, Lowes donated $5,000 for the construction of the home.