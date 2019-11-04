Webb County: Field of dreams and turkeys

Webb County officials traded the courts for a baseball field over the weekend to put their slugger skills to the test.

Webb County employees gathered at the Benavides Sports Complex Saturday morning for a friendly softball tournament.

Although this was the first tournament of its kind, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says the event was a long time in the making.

The event was a way to raise funds for a good cause while also serving as an activity outside of work where employees can develop and improve teamwork throughout the county departments.

The entry fee for every team was ten turkeys, so they could give them away to families in need during the Thanksgiving holiday.