Selena fans will no longer be able to celebrate the life of the famous Tejano singer during her annual festival.

Fiesta de la Flor, the popular music festival in Corpus Christi, will reportedly be leaving the coastal city next year.

The festival, which premiered in 2015, honors Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez who was killed by her fan club president back in 1995.

No word yet if the festival will be moved to another location.