Fight the flu, by getting vaccinated!

There are currently 400 cases of the flu in the area.

Just this week, the City of Laredo Health Department reported on the death of a five-year-old due to flu-like complications.

According to Doctor Hector Gonzalez, these current cases have tested positive for both the "A" and "B” types of the strain.

He also confirms almost 6,000 reports of flu-like illnesses.

Doctor Gonzalez says they monitor flu numbers each year by remaining in contact with local hospitals, clinics and physician offices.

They're also working with local school districts to get students vaccinated.

So far more than 10,000 students have been immunized.

Health experts say the best way to fight the flu is by getting vaccinated especially for those who are more prone to falling ill.