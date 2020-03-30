Film club challenging filmmakers to get quirky during quarantine

A film club is looking to help people stay productive while they are stuck at home during quarantine.

Every year, the 48 Hour Film project holds an international movie-making competition where cast, and crew write, shoot and edit short films in less than 48 hours.

The group is asking filmmakers throughout Texas to get creative straight from their homes and submit their best ideas.

The first challenge took place on March 27-29th where Valerie Gonzalez and Sandra Rocha Taylor submitted their projects.

The next two challenges will take place April 3rd through 5th and April 17th- through the 19th.

To find out more about the challenge, you can click here