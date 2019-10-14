Filmmakers depict border issues using short films

Local filmmakers are hosting an event to paint a picture that aims to shed light on what immigrant families are facing in their struggle to become legalized.

The Laredo Immigrant Alliance teamed up with the Laredo Film Society to show stories that go “Beyond Borders.

The program features five short films that show a more complete picture of the attacks on immigrant families and communities.

Beyond building empathy, these films are meant to lift up real stories of resilience and strength, while illustrating some of the ways people can give their time, energy, and resources to support organizing led by immigrant communities.

It all takes place at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse.

The event is free and open to the public.