Final two candidates to be interviewed by City Council

The City of Laredo could finally have its new city manager sometime this week.

City Council will have a chance to interview the final two candidates during an upcoming meeting and from there they will make their final decision.

Last month, the city manager search ad-hoc committee completed their interview process.

City Council will now conduct its own interviews with the final two candidates, co-interim city manager Robert Eads and Samuel Selman.

The interview process will take place during a special City Council meeting.

That will be at city hall on Wednesday, March fourth.

