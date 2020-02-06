Find your swole-mate this Valentine's Day at Rock!

We are already two months into the 2020 year and a local fitness center wants to help you find your swole-mate just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Whether you are looking to get in shape to impress someone or just yourself, Rock Fitness has everything you need to get you fit for the summer.

From weights and cardio machines to Zumba and spin classes; the gym offers a wide variety of classes at a very affordable price tag.

A gym membership can also be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that gym rat or someone who just wants to get in shape.

You can also spend quality time with your loved one by committing to a gym and motivating each other to work out.

Rock Fitness is located at 1705 Jacaman Road.

For more information, you can call 956-723-8180.