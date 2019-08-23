Fine arts and Culture Commission to invest money in art murals

Various parts of the Gateway City could soon feature works of art by local talent thanks to a new city initiative.

Rogelio Benavides with Cultivarte says the City of Laredo’s recent decision to help promote the arts is a step in the right direction.

He says art benefits everything from the economy to the general pride in the city.

Benavides says we do not have an established arts fund and it wasn’t until Monday that it was approved.

Julio Mendez with the Fine Arts and Culture Commission says they are looking into the possibilities of murals that have been presented.

The next step they are looking into is finding out what proposals have been made and if they meet the commission’s expectations.

Some of those qualifications include for the artwork to have a strong significance of history and culture of our community and for the project to beautify its surroundings.

The murals will display Laredo’s heritage at the Martha Narvaez City Hall Apartments, the North Central retention spillway and a drainage area near Zacate Creek.

Rogelio says art is a part of our community.

He also adds that you don’t have to be a professional artist to make an impact on the daily lives of the community.

The estimated price for the mural at the Martha Narvaez City Hall Apartments is a little $10,000; meanwhile, the mural at North Central Park could be around $4,000.

The city is aiming for a contract at least by November.