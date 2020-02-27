Fine Arts & Culture Commission to discuss status of mural projects

The group behind several beautification projects is set to meet this afternoon to discuss several agenda items.

The Fine Arts & Culture Commission is the group that has been known for displaying works of local art around town, one of which was a mural project for downtown Laredo.

Members are expected to discuss the status of several city mural projects and the status of the City of Laredo Poet Laureate Program.

The group is expected to meet on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Laredo Public Library.