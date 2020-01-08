Fire Department receives calls of natural gas odor

The Laredo Fire Department has been responding to multiple calls in the area of 5900 Highway 359 for the smell of natural gas.

A small tube that contains Mercaptain was found, the additive used for odor free gases so leaks can be detected.

The EPA was at the sight at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The tube was secured in a 55 gallon drum.

The Fire Department and EPA witnessed a private clean up company secure the drum and clean up the dirt that was exposed.

EPA advised business owners that they would pick it up sometime between Thursday and Friday.

All is safe, however sometimes the wind carries the smell from the residue on the dirt. The Fire Department would like to inform the public that all is safe and that there is no danger.