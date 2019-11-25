Fire Department requests grant for device that will assist with fires

The Webb County Fire Department is getting extra help to battle fire.

During Commissioners, County Fire Chief Rick Rangel asked permission to submit a grant to the Governor’s Office to buy a skid unit. The unit carries water and can be attached into certain vehicles.

The department has a military truck they are hoping to place it in.

With over 100 fire calls they respond to every year, they say the purchase is extremely necessary.

“We're trying to enhance our water supply within the county,” said Chief Rangel. “As you know, our water supply is very scarce and these trucks with the rough terrain are very resourceful in putting out these fires.”

Chief Rangel goes on to say it will cost more than $50,000 to buy and install the skid unit.

The deadline to receive the grant is December 2nd.