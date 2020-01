The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. when officials were called out to the 3300 block of Juarez.

Officials say a fire broke out to the rear of a one-story residence.

Firefighters were successfully able to extinguish the fire and on injuries were reported.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.