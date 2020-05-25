Fire destroys century old building

A fire destroys a century old building north of Webb County.

According to the Dimmit County Fire Department, the fire was reported on Monday morning shortly around 12 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to see the Catarina Hotel and Restaurant located in Catarina, Texas up in flames.

Upon arrival, structure was fully engulfed with flames showing from the roof and north side walls of the building.

Dimmit County Communications were advised to make contact with Carrizo Springs volunteer fire department for help along with Asherton volunteer fire department.

Firefighters from all departments battled the fire for some time until it was placed under control.

The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined till further investigation.

(pictures & info courtesy of Dimmit Fire Department)