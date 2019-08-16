Fire hydrants: City's secret lifesavers

They are bright red lifesavers that are sometimes overlooked or misunderstood but during an emergency, it could make all the difference.

Fire hydrants are commonly known for helping firefighters extinguish a blaze, but what many people may not know is that it’s also used for water quality.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department is in charge of maintaining the pumps and inspecting them once a month to make sure they are up to code.

There are over 8,000 fire hydrants spread throughout the city, with only 12 of them not operating.

If the utility crew were to find that a hydrant is not working properly they need to do something to let the fire crews know.

There are also a lot of rules to follow when it comes to fire hydrants; for example, it is unlawful for residents to plant anything within five feet of it.

Officials say you cannot park in front of a hydrant or next to it at any time.

During the event of a fire, crews may need access to the nearest hydrant, which could be a problem if a vehicle is blocking their path.

Residents could also receive a hefty fine for tampering or damaging a fire hydrant.

The hydrants are placed strategically around town. In residential areas, it’s placed within every 300 feet and around industrial sites, they are placed within every 500 feet.