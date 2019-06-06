Fire officials prepare for hurricane season

The Emergency Management Committee in Laredo met to begin preparations for the upcoming hurricane season.

The group meets to put plans are in order in the event that Laredo is hit by a hurricane.

Even though Laredo has less probability of being affected by a hurricane, there are other types of extreme weather conditions that the city sees this time of year.

Fire Chief Steve Landin says during hurricane season our area sees, heavy rain, rising river, and flooding.

Laredo is also an evacuation route for cities who may be in the path of a hurricane.

In past years, the city has housed many victims of hurricanes at various city shelters and centers.

During Hurricane Harvey, approximately 500 evacuees came to Laredo seeking refuge.