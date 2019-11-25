Fire officials rescue baby seal

A baby seal escapee gets rescued in California.

Fire officials in Redwood City responded to the call Sunday morning after they found Santos the seal in a parking deck.

The young northern fur seal pup was taken to the fire station where it posed for pictures and played with firefighters before taking a nap.

Members from the Marine Mammal Center picked up Santos at the fire station and took it to a Marine hospital nearby.

The staff there will confirm the seal's gender, health and age.

A spokesman for the center says Santos seems to be in good shape overall.

The pup will be checked over, treated and eventually released.