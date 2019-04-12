Fire officials warn community about brush fires during dry conditions

Counties in the viewing area such as Zapata were placed under a red flag advisory Thursday morning.

Even though those areas might be in the clear now, Laredo Fire officials say high gusts of wind can make even the tiniest spark into a raging inferno in little to no time at all.

A prime example is the fire that broke out near Highway 359 and Cuatro Vientos.

Safety experts say it's always important to keep safety measures in mind during these dry days.

Calling 911 should always be the first option if a fire gets out of control and to let the professionals handle the really big ones.