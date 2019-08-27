Fire reported at mobile home park

A fire breaks out at a mobile home park on Michigan Avenue this afternoon.

An official confirms that two mobile homes are up in flames.

Police say have blocked off eastbound traffic from San Dario Ave and International and traffic is being rerouted.

Laredo Police Department are at the intersection of Michigan Ave and International Blvd assisting Laredo Fire Department who are responding to a structure fire.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area to allow first responders easy access to all hydrants in the area.