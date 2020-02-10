Fire reported in North Central Park

A blaze is reported once again at a popular north Laredo park.

The fire was reported at around 12:45 p.m. at North Central Park right next to a running trail at the main entrance.

Fire officials were called to the scene to keep the fire from spreading.

Officials are asking runners and parkgoers to avoid that specific area of the park while they continue to clear the scene.

This is roughly the third time a fire has broken out in this location.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.