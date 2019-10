A fire is reported in an industrial area in town.

According to officials, the fire is on Saunders and Tilden.

Several businesses are in the area including a church.

The Laredo Fire Department has confirmed that the fire comes from a restaurant called Las Palmas.

The department says the fire came from the roof and it's under control.

At this time we have a crew heading to the scene.

We will update you as more information becomes available.