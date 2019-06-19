Pull a fire truck for the Special Olympics

The Laredo community is invited to pull a fire truck for a worthy cause.

Every year organizers put together the Tug of War with a Fire Truck in support of Special Olympics Texas.

Teams who think they are strong enough to pull a 55,000 pound firetruck can register while also helping out with a good cause.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Special Olympics by purchasing equipment and prizes for athletes who compete.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 20th at UniTrade Stadium.

Registration will start at 1 p.m. and the opening ceremony will get underway around 1:30 p.m.

For more information you can call Vanessa Salazar at 361-673-8299 or you can click here.