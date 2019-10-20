Firefighter falls off roof while battling flames

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A firefighter lost his footing and tumbled off a roof while fighting the fire at a one-story home in Los Angeles’ Sun Valley neighborhood Saturday night.

An official said the firefighter wasn't seriously hurt. (Source: LOUDLABS/CNN)

Crews managed to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes.

A couple and their child live there, but there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

